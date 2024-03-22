High fives all over

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A luxury townhouse on the lower slopes of Queenstown Hill — 5/55 Kent St (right) — has sold for a head-turning $5million.
"That’s up there for a townhouse/apartment," says local Bayleys agent Hemi Brown, who negotiated the sale.
The vendors, former Aucklanders Karen Spires and John Harman, had extensively refurbished their three-level, three-bedroom unit to a design by Arrowtown interior architect Nikki Wilson.
They’re planning to take a long holiday then will look at buying a section in the countryside.
Brown says the new owners, from provincial North Island, plan to add it to their empire of Airbnbs.