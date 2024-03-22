High fives all over

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A luxury townhouse on the lower slopes of Queenstown Hill — 5/55 Kent St (right) — has sold for a head-turning $5million.

"That’s up there for a townhouse/apartment," says local Bayleys agent Hemi Brown, who negotiated the sale.

The vendors, former Aucklanders Karen Spires and John Harman, had extensively refurbished their three-level, three-bedroom unit to a design by Arrowtown interior architect Nikki Wilson.

They’re planning to take a long holiday then will look at buying a section in the countryside.

Brown says the new owners, from provincial North Island, plan to add it to their empire of Airbnbs.