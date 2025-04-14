High wind disrupts Queenstown flights

Photo: ODT files

Severe crosswinds have led to major disruptions at Queenstown Airport this afternoon.

A spokeswoman confirmed the weather had posed problems.

‘‘There have been some flight disruptions at ZQN this afternoon due to weather and high winds.

‘‘The airport and airline teams are doing their best to support disrupted passengers and we apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate people’s understanding and patience.’’

Queenstown Airport’s website showed six flights between 2.20pm and 5.30pm were cancelled, while another had been delayed.

MetService advised the strong southerlies would ease this evening.