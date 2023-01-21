Highest level water restrictions in place for Arrowtown

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has announced an urgent move to water alert level 3 restrictions for the Arrowtown area and is asking residents to stop all outdoor watering immediately.

Alert level 3 restrictions require:

- No use of sprinklers, water systems, hoses or contractor takes at any time.

The QLDC Infrastructure team has recorded a significant spike in demand from the Arrowtown area today, and the reservoir is now at under 50 per cent capacity.

The rise in restrictions will be reviewed in 24 hours for Arrowtown, while the rest of the Queenstown Lakes District remains at level 1 restrictions (outdoor watering only between 12am – 6am).

More information about water restriction levels and why they are needed can be found on the QLDC website here.