Highland dancers impress

Queenstown Highland Dance Club charges, back, from left, Lillianna Badenhop, Anikka Viitakangas and Heidi Dalton and, front, Briar Poplawski, at last week’s NZ Highland Dancing champs. Photo: supplied

A young Queenstown dancer’s just been named runner-up in her age group at the New Zealand Highland Dancing Championships.

Held over four days in Blenheim last week, Queenstown Highland Dance Club’s Heidi Dalton, 11, finished second in the 10 & under-12 age group, and won championship titles in the Highland Fling and Sword Dance.

Additionally, Lillianna Badenhop, 13, finished sixth overall champion in her 12 & U14 age group, Anikka Viitakangas, 13, won the 12 & U14 Sword Dance and had consistent podium placings across the week, and Briar Poplawski, 8, placed consistently in her 8 & U10 classes.

Their teacher, Carleen McKenzie, says she’s "incredibly proud" of all four dancers.

"They’ve put in a lot of hard work and it was great to see that effort rewarded while representing Queenstown at a national level."

There’s no time to rest on their laurels, though, as the focus now shifts to the Queenstown Highland Dance Competition, this year being held on Saturday, October 10, at which there’ll be four championship events for the first time, before Queenstown’s dancers head to Nelson for the NZ Dancer of the Year Championships.