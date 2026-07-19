Virut exhibition

Internationally-acclaimed Thai artist Virut Panchabuse is opening his new solo exhibition, ‘Modern Muse’, at Queenstown’s Virut Flagship Gallery, on Church St, next Thursday night. Known for his extraordinary collage technique, Virut creates richly-detailed contemporary portraits using thousands of meticulously-layered fragments of magazine paper. His latest exhibition explores themes of beauty, identity and human connection. The opening, running from 5.30-7.30pm, includes canapes, bubbles and a presentation from Virut.