Wild deals to Inferno

Scoring-wise, it was the Burstein-Bennetts show.

The Wakatipu Wild women’s ice hockey team finished their regular season on a high last weekend, slotting two wins on the trot against the Canterbury Inferno, in Christchurch.

During Saturday’s 4-1 win, Kelli Burstein led the charge, scoring three unassisted goals, all in the second period, before Polly Bennetts finished it off in the third period with another goal, also unassisted.

On Sunday, Burstein opened the scoring in the second period, assisted by Joanna Styles, Bennetts followed suit, again unassisted, and then Burstein knocked in another unassisted goal in the third period, while the Wild also kept the Inferno scoreless.

The women now have a fortnight to rest ahead of the New Zealand Women’s Ice Hockey League finals, in Christchurch.

This weekend the SkyCity Stampede men’s ice hockey team travel to Christchurch to take on the Canterbury Red Devils on Saturday and Sunday — puck drop’s 5.10pm both days.

The 10-time national champs, who’ve already booked a home semi-final this year, are back at the Queenstown Ice Arena next Friday and Saturday, where they’ll face the West Auckland Admirals, who are second on the table.