Riders on a roll

Queenstown mountain bikers are continuing to impress in Europe.

Last weekend, Arrowtowner Malik Boatwright claimed third place in the junior men’s downhill, part of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Andorra — it was his fourth World Cup podium this season. The Continental Atherton rider’s now just 3 points behind second-overall in the World Cup standings.

In the junior women’s race, Queenstowner Indy Deavoll, riding for Stoic Racing, finished in fourth place. Sitting in fifth overall in the World Cup standings, she’s just 5 points away from fourth.

And in the elite women’s final, local Jess Blewitt, who’s making a comeback from injury, finished seventh on one of the fastest tracks of the season.

Then, in the iXS European Downhill Cup in Les Orres, France, Lewis Laird charged to finish in fourth place against a stacked international field, while Reece Everett finished 16th among some of the fastest under-17 riders in the world.