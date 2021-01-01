Friday, 1 January 2021

Updated 2.57 pm

Highway reopens after two hurt in crash

    State Highway 6 has reopened in Gibbston Valley after a crash left two people injured and caused the road to be closed for a time today.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash between Chard and Resta Rds about 12.55pm.

    She said it appeared two people had been injured in the crash but the seriousness of their injuries was not known.

    The road was fully blocked, she said.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said one crew from Arrowtown assisted police and ambulance at the scene.

    No-one was trapped or needed to be extricated from their vehicle, he said. 

    The NZ Transport Agency advised that the road was closed between Crown Range Rd and Pearson Rd, but in an update this afternoon i said the road had reopened.

    Delays were possible as congestion eased, the agency said

     

