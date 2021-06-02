House fire in Lake Hayes Estate

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Crews were alerted to the blaze, in Dewar St in Lake Hayes Estate, about 7.15pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.
They arrived to find one property "well involved" and the blaze spreading to a neighbouring property.
By 7.50pm the fire had been mostly extinguished and crews were damping down hotspots, the spokesman said.
It was thought no-one was in either property, and there were no reports of any injuries.
Police and ambulance also attended.
A fire investigator would be examining the scene.