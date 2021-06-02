Wednesday, 2 June 2021

House fire in Lake Hayes Estate

    Emergency services at the scene in Lake Hayes Estate this evening. Photo: Supplied
    A house fire near Queenstown spread to a neighbouring property before being brought under control this evening.

    Crews were alerted to the blaze, in Dewar St in Lake Hayes Estate, about 7.15pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

    They arrived to find one property "well involved" and the blaze spreading to a neighbouring property.

    By 7.50pm the fire had been mostly extinguished and crews were damping down hotspots, the spokesman said.

    It was thought no-one was in either property, and there were no reports of any injuries.

    Police and ambulance also attended.

    A fire investigator would be examining the scene.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

