Saturday, 9 July 2022

Injured paraglider on repatriation flight to Aussie

    By Cass Marrett
    Nick Neynens trains for the X-Alps race. Photo supplied.
    Queenstown paraglider Nick Neynens, pictured flying in 2015. Photo: Supplied.
    Queenstown paraglider Nick Neynens, who suffered a serious cliffside crash in France, boarded a repatriation flight to Brisbane on Wednesday.

    He was initially set to fly to Brisbane last Saturday, but tested positive for Covid and was unable to travel.

    Since the crash on June 14, leaving Neynens with serious injuries to his head and spine, he has been recovering in a French hospital, supported by his mum, Karen.

    In a video update, Neynens says: "Everything’s going pretty well, the sewing in my back’s pretty much healed, I’ve just got to give that a bit more air.

    "I’ve basically got no use of my legs but it’s a long road ahead to see if I can get some of that back," he says.

    Neynens’ friend, Susy Goldner, last week set up a GoFundMe page to help with repatriation costs and other medical-related and living expenses.

    As of Thursday the page had reached more than $64,000 in donations.

    "Thanks for all the donations so far, it’s been amazing and if we end up having too much money — although [repatriation is] probably going to cost a lot — we’ll have to think of something to do with it," he says.

    To donate, visit: bit.ly/3I1oh3p

