It could drive you up the wall

A car driver clipped this wall of the historic stone arch Ballarat St Bridge last Saturday night, creating quite a fissure. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

In the nursery rhyme, London Bridge is falling down. Queenstown’s historic Ballarat St Bridge might not be, but it’s sure taking a fearful battering from passing motorists.

One wall of the Heritage New Zealand-protected bridge — built in 1882 of coursed rubber schist by stonemason James McNeil — was split asunder last Saturday night when a female driver clipped it before rolling into the intersection of Ballarat and Camp Sts.

Police say the car was unable to be moved — "the person who reported the crash advised the front wheel was broken" — and had to be towed away.

"No charges have been laid at this time."

A council spokesperson says "sadly, this is the second time a vehicle has crashed into the same wall recently".

"We were already planning repairs following a separate vehicle crash last November.

"This has involved obtaining the required heritage-related permissions alongside deciding the type of repair required.

"We had anticipated undertaking repairs after winter, once the weather warms up sufficiently to ensure mortar can be applied to the required quality, but will now incorporate this latest damage into the project scope with new timings to be confirmed.

"We’re currently working with police on their investigation into both incidents.

"As such, the overall cost and who will be paying remains subject to final confirmation."