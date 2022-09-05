Monday, 5 September 2022

It's just a drill

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    PHOTO: ODT FILES
    A flight lands at Queenstown Airport. Photo: ODT files
    Queenstown Airport will hold a full-scale multi-agency emergency training exercise tonight, between 5pm and 9pm at the airport.

    Along with the airport emergency service, Fire Emergency NZ, police and St John Ambulance will be responding.

    An airport spokesperson says the exercise is likely to be visible to the public, "so we're advising [people] not to worry if they see lights, sirens and emergency vehicles heading to, or at, the airport".

    Evening aircraft operations will not be affected, and all airlines have been advised. 

     

