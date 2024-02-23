Life drawings back to life

Life drawing tutor Kasia Hebda. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Queenstown Arts Society is (QAS) bringing back life drawing classes with nude models over the first four Sundays of next month.

As in October 2022, the one-off classes will be held at the Te Atamira arts and cultural centre and they’ll again be led by local professional artist and graphic designer, Kasia Hebda.

QAS is hoping if there’s enough interest it’ll hold classes throughout the year.

Hebda, who’s from a Polish resort town, Zakopane, that’s very similar to Queenstown, says life drawings formed the basis of her 12 years of art education.

"I teach people the composition and the very basics of drawing in general, and I think life drawing is one of the best ways to do that."

Participants don’t need to have any experience in art.

"I think everybody can draw, even if they don’t believe it themselves," Hebda says.

She’ll be suggesting class-goers attempt a lot of sketches "so they don’t get stuck in the hour-and-a-half on just one drawing".

Models will be sitting on a stage in the middle of Te Atamira’s light and airy Puawai room.

Participants bring their own A4/A3 sketchbook and drawing materials, such as pencils, but not charcoal.

Classes run March 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 4.15pm.

The cost per class is $28; book via teatamira.nz