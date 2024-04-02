Lifestyle lots offer a once-in-a-lifetime chance

A concept plan, showing ‘fake’ houses, of what a Frogmore Lane ‘village’ might look like. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Five adjacent Queenstown lifestyle lots offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to "create your own neighbourhood", a high-end local realtor suggests.

Oliver Road’s Cam Winter is referring to a gated enclave on Frogmore Lane, off Littles Rd, developed by veteran Queenstown developer David Broomfield’s Woodlot Properties, which features stunning mountain views amid rolling hills.

Winter, who’s been granted a rare exclusive listing by Broomfield, says "the fact it’s only five lifestyle lots lends itself to a group of people — friends, families or otherwise — doing what everybody has always kind of talked about, which is to create your own neighbourhood".

"The developer would really support that and would be obviously willing to sell the whole collection at a discounted rate."

The list prices for four of the lots range from $2.35 million for a tick over one hectare to $2.95m for 1.181ha.

The fifth is POA, or ‘price on application’, as there could be a change in size to the current 2.544ha lot.

Winter says the other attraction is all the hard work’s been done — "the gates are in, the tarseal is down".

"You’re not having to worry about actually going through the process of finding a piece of land and subdividing it.

"You don’t have to go through that process with four of your friends because that would probably mean you didn’t necessarily have four friends any more."

Winter says there’s also some ancillary land so new owners could put in recreational facilities like a tennis court, pitch and putt course or horse stables and an arena.

As a marketing exercise, a render’s been made showing ‘fake’ houses to give people a sense of what the ‘village’ might look like.

"The houses are far enough away from each other but connected enough so you could create walkways and paths and staircases to each one," Winter says.

Meanwhile, having only started the local branch of his Oliver Road Estate Agents late last year, after originally setting it up in the North Island seven years ago, he’s delighted with his first two sales lastmonth.

One was a Dalefield home, in Ayrshire Lane, which sold for $7,125,000, and the other was a home in West Meadows Dr, Wanaka, which fetched $7.84m.

"Those are two of the top three sales this year for the whole Queenstown Lakes district."

Early this month, at a Queenstown Business Chamber of Commerce function for Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Winter asked him if the National-led government would consider lifting the foreign buyer ban it’s retained as part of its coalition agreement with New Zealand First, for properties worth about $5m-plus. (National’s original policy had a $2m-plus threshold.)

"We’ve had some whispers about the government potentially opening up $5m-plus [sales], that’s why I asked him," Winter says.

"[That’s] certainly not disadvantaging a struggling Kiwi family [trying to buy a house], and it’s generally new money into the economy, which can only be a good thing."

He says the PM’s "mild deflection of that question may be indicative of those whispers having some [credibility] — hopefully so".