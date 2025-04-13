Longtime Queenstown gym owner sells

Molly Te Kawa, fresh from competition success in California, will be one of the Jiu-Jitsu coaches. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A prominent local Jiu-Jitsu exponent and instructor has bought Queenstown’s largest private gym.

Brent Te Kawa, who runs TeManawa Jiu-Jitsu, takes over central Queenstown’s Industrial Fitness, which Braden Lee opened in 2009, on May 8.

Te Kawa says he’d hoped to have a purpose-built gym in Frankton, but when the numbers didn’t stack up he approached Lee.

He’s keeping the latter’s staff and all the current offerings but adding Jiu-Jitsu.

Te Kawa’s been ranked world No1 multiple times at various belt levels, and says he and his wife Paula are the first married couple to have held No1 International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) No1 world rankings in their respective divisions at the same time.

Their daughter Molly, 17, won her first adult division title in the IBJJF San Jose competition early this year, after a lot of success in the juvenile division.

She’ll lead Industrial Fitness’ kids’, women’s and beginners’ programme.

Brent says he’ll take on another coach, too.

He’ll also spend about $200,000 on new gym gear in the next six to eight months and will also brighten the premises.

Lee says he’s sold as he and his family are moving to Canada around July to live for a time.

He notes his gym peaked at about 1500 members and now has about 1000.

He’s delighted with the new owner — "he’s passionate".