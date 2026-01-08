Makaroa jetboat crash injures three

Two people were flown to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN (file)

Two people have been flown to hospital following a jetboat crash in Otago.Emergency services were called to Makarora, in the Queenstown-Lakes district, shortly before 3.30pm yesterday.

The injured pair were flown to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

St John said another person was treated at the scene, but did not need transportation.

Maritime New Zealand said that it had asked the commercial jetboat operator to not repair the damaged boat until it had inspected it.