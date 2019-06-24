Man admits possession of objectionable material

A Queenstown man has admitted 20 charges of possession of objectionable material.

Thiago De Souza Goncalves (32), in Queenstown District Court this morning, admitted he had in his possession 18 images and two videos of objectionable material between November 14 last year and January 6.

The shop assistant, a New Zealand citizen who lives in Frankton, was charged under the Films, Videos and Publications Act 1993.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen remanded him on bail for sentence on September 30.

He ordered pre-sentence reports.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said, in the meantime: "I suggest that you keep working hard with your therapist to overcome some of the issues which have been bedevilling you."