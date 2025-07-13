$32k a night for 'ultra-luxury' Queenstown hotel

Queenstown’s new $70million ROKI Collection hotel's to open on September 1. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It's quite the transformation.

An "ultra-luxury" Queenstown hotel is opening on a lakefront, edge-of-the-CBD site that was formerly home to the humble Bumbles backpackers.

The Brisbane-based developer of New Zealand’s first ROKI Collection hotel is opening for guests and casual diners on September 1.

GM Stephen McAteer says the $70million hotel includes 15 suites, ranging from one- to four-bedders with a ‘Grand ROKI’ seven-bedder available too.

Rates range from $1800 to $32,000 a night, but McAteer says they’re also offering locals "celebration rates" over their first few months.

He believes it’s bringing "something truly different to NZ — an urban retreat that combines the tranquility of a lodge with the energy of a hotel in stunning Queenstown".

"We’re giving guests the expansiveness of a countryside lodge in this urban environment."

With ‘Roki’ meaning ‘tranquil’ in te reo Maori, he adds "every aspect has been thoughtfully designed to be a space to pause and breathe, a sanctuary of calm" — the concept having been carried through by Auckland-based Sumich Chaplin Architects and leading interior designer Virginia Fisher.

McAteer says what’ll make it "ultra-luxury" will be the quality of the staff and the service they deliver.

"We’ve got a very high staff-to-guest ratio, our capacity is only 46 and we’re running one-to-one on open, and we anticipate that growing to about 60-plus over summer."

The main third floor will house two restaurants that are also open to the public — seafood-inspired The Terrace, overlooking the lake, and "signature" modern fine dining restaurant Essence.

McAteer says what’s exciting is ‘director of culinary’ Paul Froggatt — Luxury Lodges of NZ Chef of the Year 2023/ ’24 — has only cheffed in remote lodges, but will now show off his skills to all.

The public can also visit The Library Bar.

Open just for guests will be their "hidden sanctuary within the sanctuary", an elaborate wellness offering called ‘ROKI Pure’.

"We’ve got lap pool, jacuzzi, ice bath, saunas, we will meet our guests on whatever stage of the wellness journey they’re on."

They’re even employing a ‘sleep concierge’.

"What better opportunity for these guests flying into a different time zone, different temperature, a different firmness of bed and pillows to have a sleep concierge come to their suite and offer the latest in health technology, allowing them to sleep and be restful and awaken rejuvenated."

McAteer says they’re also taking sustainability and conservation seriously, whether with ‘keep cups’ and no single-use plastic water bottles, or by partnering with predator control group Southern Lakes Sanctuary and Kea Conservation Trust — their logo is the native kea.

They’ll donate an amount each month to head-of-the-lake conservation work and also offer guests a hands-on experience if they’re keen.