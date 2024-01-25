Man charged over death of Arrowtown butcher

Outrega (Tré) Anderson, Royalburn Station’s head butcher and master charcutier, who was killed in a car crash near Arrow Junction. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

A 28-year-old man has been charged in relation to the death of Royalburn Station’s head butcher Outrega (Tre) Anderson.

Police have charged the man with excess blood alcohol causing the death in relation to the fatal crash on State Highway 6, near Arrowtown, on December 16.

In a statement, police said further charges were ‘‘under consideration’’.

The man will appear in Queenstown district Court on Monday.

Mr Anderson, who was understood to have been 48, was killed in the two-car collision near Arrow Junction about 7.40am.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Mr Anderson had previously been employed as a chef at the award-winning Amisfield restaurant, under internationally-renowned chef Vaughan Mabee, for almost 11 years.

The talented artist, who also trained as an industrial engineer, joined Royalburn about September, 2021, where he was also the farm’s ‘‘master charcutier’’.