Saturday, 14 November 2020

Man faces charges after drug bust in resort

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Alexandra District Court. Photo by Lynda van Kempen
    Alexandra District Court. Photo by Lynda van Kempen
    A 22-year-old who allegedly sold drugs in bars and nightclubs has been arrested in Queenstown, following a four-month investigation.

    Drug and alcohol harm prevention officer Sergeant Chris Brooks, of Queenstown, said police executed a search warrant at a resort address on Thursday and seized "an amount" of drugs and cash.

    He would not comment on the street value of the drugs, nor how much cash was seized by police.

    Sgt Brooks said the investigation had been ongoing since July, when police became aware of allegations the man was
    targeting bars and nightclubs in Queenstown.

    "He was [allegedly] using other people’s businesses to run his own businesses.

    "I know these business owners and the financial risks that they put in [and then] people like this come along and try to piggy-back on them ... it’s bloody terrible."

    The man, who lived and worked in the resort, faces charges of possession of class A-controlled LSD for supply and offering to supply class B-controlled MDMA — both of which carry maximum a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment — and possession of class C-controlled cannabis for supply, which has an eight-year maximum sentence.

    He appeared in the Alexandra District Court on Thursday and was remanded on bail, with strict conditions, until his next appearance in the Queenstown District Court on December 14.

    Sgt Brooks said that arrest was not related to one where police executed in Queenstown last week.

    That followed a two-month investigation which resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old Lake Hawea man.

    That man faces six charges, including possession and supply of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.

    "Drugs are far-reaching — they affect family harm, our schools and what we do every day," Sgt Brooks said.

    tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter