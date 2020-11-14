Man faces charges after drug bust in resort

Alexandra District Court. Photo by Lynda van Kempen

A 22-year-old who allegedly sold drugs in bars and nightclubs has been arrested in Queenstown, following a four-month investigation.

Drug and alcohol harm prevention officer Sergeant Chris Brooks, of Queenstown, said police executed a search warrant at a resort address on Thursday and seized "an amount" of drugs and cash.

He would not comment on the street value of the drugs, nor how much cash was seized by police.

Sgt Brooks said the investigation had been ongoing since July, when police became aware of allegations the man was

targeting bars and nightclubs in Queenstown.

"He was [allegedly] using other people’s businesses to run his own businesses.

"I know these business owners and the financial risks that they put in [and then] people like this come along and try to piggy-back on them ... it’s bloody terrible."

The man, who lived and worked in the resort, faces charges of possession of class A-controlled LSD for supply and offering to supply class B-controlled MDMA — both of which carry maximum a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment — and possession of class C-controlled cannabis for supply, which has an eight-year maximum sentence.

He appeared in the Alexandra District Court on Thursday and was remanded on bail, with strict conditions, until his next appearance in the Queenstown District Court on December 14.

Sgt Brooks said that arrest was not related to one where police executed in Queenstown last week.

That followed a two-month investigation which resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old Lake Hawea man.

That man faces six charges, including possession and supply of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.

"Drugs are far-reaching — they affect family harm, our schools and what we do every day," Sgt Brooks said.

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz