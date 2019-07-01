Man missing from boat on Lake Wakatipu

The man is missing from this boat on Lake Wakatipu. Photo: NZ Police

The search for a man missing from a boat in Lake Wakatipu since Sunday morning will continue tomorrow.

A police spokeswoman said the man was the sole passenger aboard a cabin boat which set out on to the lake from the Earnslaw slipway by the Wakatipu Yacht Club about 9.30am.

"The boat was then seen on the shore near the Bay View Rd boat ramp around an hour later.

"However, it was not until late afternoon that the boat was found to be empty and the man missing."

A shoreline and lake search took place on Sunday night, involving LandSAR and Coastguard personnel, and resumed today on the water, around the shoreline, and from the air.

She said the Police National Dive Squad would arrive in Queenstown tomorrow to join the search.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the boat - which has a dark hull and white fibreglass cabin - on the lake on Sunday, between 9am and 5pm.