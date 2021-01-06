Wednesday, 6 January 2021

11.20 am

Man reported missing before body found near Queenstown

    By Guy Williams
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Police are investigating the sudden death of a foreign national whose body was found in a camper van at Wilson Bay, about 10km west of Queenstown, on Monday.

    Sergeant Simon Matheson, of Queenstown police, said the man was a work visa holder who had been living and working in the Central Otago area.

    He was reported as missing late last month after failing to return to work..

    The death had been referred to the coroner, Sgt Matheson said.

    The vehicle was in a car park on the shore of Lake Wakatipu, by the Glenorchy-Queenstown road.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter