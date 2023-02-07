Mana Tahuna host commemorative party in the park

Queenstown's Te Ra O Waitangi (Waitangi Day) celebrations have, in a way, come full circle.

The Webster whanau first started organising a Waitangi Day event, then known as Reggae in the Gardens, more than 20 years ago.

Yesterday, the whanau were back in Te Karoro (Queenstown Gardens), helping Mana Tahuna deliver its first Waitangi Day celebrations there, with the support of the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

Hundreds of people milled through the Gardens, getting their fill of whitebait patties, fried bread and creamed paua, while being entertained by live music from the band rotunda, including an acoustic set by a couple of members of Herbs.

Children’s games were set up under the shade of the trees, while many people took advantage of the chance to get temporary tattoos, inspired by ta moko, including Barbara Becerra and her daughter, Anissa, who had just arrived in New Zealand from San Antonio, Texas.

Mrs Becerra said it was her first New Zealand experience, and she had enjoyed every moment.

Barbara Becerra (left) and her daughter Anissa, from San Antonio, Texas, get into the spirit of Te Ra O Waitangi (Waitangi Day) in Queenstown yesterday.PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Mana Tahuna kaiwhakahaere matua (chief operating officer) Ebony Webster (Ngapuhi) said her whanau initially started the reggae event in the early 2000s to mark both Waitangi Day and reggae pioneer Bob Marley’s birthday.

That event had since gone through different iterations — for the past seven or eight years it had been organised by Tyrone Morehu, and had moved from the Gardens. This year it was held on the Queenstown Rec Ground — while Te Ra O Waitangi commemorations had been organised by various stakeholders, including the council which, in 2021, used the day to celebrate all Queenstown’s cultures.

However, yesterday was the beginning of returning the day to its roots, Ms Webster said.

"It lost its way a little bit there, and we are just coming together to put it on and bring it back to what we first envisaged for Waitangi Day in the Gardens.

"[We’re] super-excited, especially [with it] being Mana Tahuna’s first one.

"This is just the beginning, somewhere to start from and hopefully from here on out it gets bigger and better.

"Really, it’s just a whanau-friendly day to commemorate Waitangi and enjoy each other’s company."

The event doubled as a fundraiser for several sports groups and organisations, including basketball, rugby, Te Puna Ako o Tahuna (Tahuna Early Learning Centre) and Te Whare Hauora ki Tahuna Charitable Trust.

