Miracle moggie Russell now officially Top Cat

Queenstown rescue cat Premier Russell is officially New Zealand’s domestic Cat of the Year. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Queenstown rescue cat Russell is feline just fine — and officially a VIP (aka a Very Impawtant Puss).

The 9-month-old ginger tabby was found on farmland near Kingston on December 11 when he was only 10 days old — it is believed he had been attacked by a hawk and dropped from height.

Emaciated, dehydrated and with a nasty abscess on his back, he was unable to hold his head up, had no function in his left, front leg, damaged discs in his spine and a suspected herniated diaphragm.

Completely deaf and with limited eyesight, euthanasia was suggested.

But his foster mum, Kingston’s Lydia McCarthy, refused to give up hope, and little by little, the miracle moggie made a clawsome comeback.

His "humum", Queenstown’s Lee Waite, worked out pretty quickly Russell, who still has a neurological wobble, was something special, so decided to enter him in a cat show in May.

At the Longhair Cat Breeders’ Association (South Island) show in Christchurch, he picked up three best in show awards.

The following month, at the Canterbury All Breeds show, he won judge’s choice, reserve best in show and supreme exhibit, beating all other domestic and champion pedigree cats.

Those wins qualified him for Tauranga’s Patches & Pointed show on September 2, at which he was named supreme exhibit and Cat of the Year.

While Russell took the big win in his stride, Ms Waite was overcome with emotion.

"There were tears.

"I still can’t believe it — the heart was going, it’s very emotional.

"I’ve never had anything like this before.

"To [take out] the national awards, he’s the top dog."

Ms McCarthy said Russell might not be the most handsome cat around, but both women agree his personality sets him apart.

"He’s so affectionate — he loves everybody," Mrs Waite said.

"There’s something very special about him, he’s got the cat X-factor."

Along with another ribbon for his collection — this one adorned with pearls and diamantes — the little fighter also got an addition to his name.

He is now officially known as "Premier Russell", a title he will bust out for the first time in Dunedin at next month’s Southern Cross All Breeds Cat Club show.

