Friday, 27 August 2021

Mountain biker airlifted to hospital with head injury

    By Guy Williams
    A mountain biker has been flown to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition after an accident in the Queenstown suburb of Fernhill this afternoon.

    St John spokeswoman Dani Tucker said an ambulance and the Queenstown rescue helicopter responded to the accident about 12.50pm.

    Queenstown Mountain Bike Club president Pete McInally said he understood a young woman sustained a head injury while riding on the McNearly Gnarly trail in the Fernhill Bike Park. 

    It was a grade-three (intermediate) trail, which made it no different to many parts of the Queenstown Trail network, Mr McInally said.

    Unlike the club's jump parks in Fernhill and Gorge Rd, which were closed, it was a safe trail for people living nearby to be exercising on during the lockdown.

    It was the first serious accident on the trail he was aware of in the three years since it was built, he said.

