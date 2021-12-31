Friday, 31 December 2021

Updated 8.00 pm

New Year party starts in Queenstown, Wanaka

    By Jared Morgan and Marjorie Cook and Cass Marrett
    A happy crowd at the Rhythm and Alps festival near Wanaka on New Year's Eve. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Ready to bring the fun to Wanaka’s New Year celebration are Tiffany Bindon (Firecracker Fairy)...
    People were flocking to bars in Wanaka through the afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Street performer Kozo Kaos entertains crowds on Queenstown’s lakefront. Photo: Cass Marrett
    On the Wanaka jetty on New Year's Eve were (from left) Nate Davis, Elliot Wilson, and Ben Perkins all aged 13, of Gore. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK
    Tiki Taane had the crowd at his fingertips at Rhythm and Alps on New Year's Eve. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Wanaka volunteer Jenny Howe (right) assists Rhythm & Alps patrons with bus tickets from Wanaka. From left, Stephanie Masson, Lucy Kirk-Smith, Hannah Ostick and Tom Hardy, all from Auckland and aged 25. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK
    The Scan Squad, keeping people safe at Rhythm and Alps, are: from left, Rebecca, Annabel and Gabby. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Rhythm & Alps patrons catch buses from Wanaka to Cardrona Valley. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK
    Enjoying the lake on New Year's Eve in Wanaka were (from left) Fergus Millar (14), of Dunedin, Sam Lawson (14), of Dunedin, George Holland (14), of Wanaka, and Oscar Crowe (13) of Wanaka : PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK
    The biggest New Year's Eve celebrations in the South look to be in Queenstown and Wanaka, where crowds of people are drinking, dining and taking in live entertainment.

    While central Dunedin was relatively quiet this evening, plenty of people were up for the party in the lakes area towns. 

    In the Cardrona Valley near Wanaka, the sense of anticipation was palpable, the amount of preparation was fastidious as Rhythm & Alps festival-goers geared up to usher in 2022.

    The culmination of the three-day live music festival marked the South Island’s, if not New Zealand’s, biggest New Year event.

    Shaking off the night before in preparation for the night ahead, the up to 14,000 attendees donned their best glad-rags to mark the end of what most called a hell of a year.

    Tiki Taane had the Cardrona Valley crowd at his fingertips at Rhythm and Alps on New Year's Eve. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    By 6pm when Salmonella Dub featuring Tiki Taane took to the main stage — The Alpine Arena — the majority were ready and scores of additional ticket holders were streaming through the gates.

    While Covid-19 had dominated 2021, the festival itself did not emerge unscathed after losing five acts who were identified as close contacts of New Zealand’s first community case of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 — UK DJ Dimension.

    That was a mere blip, if not forgotten, by festival goers as the atmosphere and the crowd in the Cardrona Valley just kept building.

    In Wanaka itself, bars were busy through the afternoon, but by 5pm all was calm on the lakefront, except for small groups of teenage boys biking and swimming.

    Shopkeepers said it was if everyone had answered the dinner bell at once.

    Earlier in the day, town had been hectic, they said.

    Volunteers expected young people would arrive in town after dinner and hang out into the small hours, as they have done all week.

    By 6.30pm, police were patrolling on Dungarvon St as dozens of cheerful young people caught buses to Rhythm & Alps.

    Cafes and restaurants were humming again with diners and Coastguard volunteers were enjoying strong demand for raffle tickets.

    Queenstown

    New Year festivities started early in the evening in Queenstown as street vendors and performers entertained families on the lakefront.

    Piano performances, fire juggling and Happy the singing dog were part of the evening's entertainment, and music started pumping out of bars in Earnslaw Park at about 6pm.

    Despite the resort looking quieter than on previous New Year's Eves, and with its annual fireworks display canned, restaurants were still fully booked and revellers enjoyed dinner and drinks outside.  

     

