Night closures set for intersection

One of the busiest intersections in the South Island is set to close at night as roadwork progress continues.

The NZ Transport Authority Waka Kotahi said in a statement as part of its major $250million upgrade of the entrance to Queenstown alongside Frankton’s Bus Hub improvements, the agency and its alliance partners in Kā Huanui a Tāhuna would be closing sections of the BP roundabout overnight from Sunday.

Each section would close for about 10 nights through to mid-September.

"This will enable key utilities like gas, [high and low voltage] electricity, broadband [and] water/stormwater pipes to be layered into 16 trenches running under the highway," NZTA regional relationships director James Caygill said.

The overnight closure times will be between 10pm and 6am, with detours available.

Crews will excavate the trenches across the highway, layering 27 utility pipes across each, for critical services.

"Upgrading key utility services across the Frankton community and beyond is a key element of this project, unlocking growth and preparing to create a new transport environment for Frankton and wider Queenstown," Mr Caygill said.

"The roundabout is the intersection of every critical service that helps nearly half of Queenstown’s population function."

The work was a critical step to be completed ahead of the Frankton roundabout’s change to an upgraded, signalised intersection, he said.

"We have to work at night due to the high daytime traffic volumes — up to 42,000 vehicles per day at the busiest times of year. Given the restrictions on the state highway, it’s not possible to close the road during the day," Mr Caygill said.

"We considered a partial or stop-go closure, but it was ruled out as traffic modelling showed vehicles would move quicker via the proposed detour.

"A full closure on each section of the state highways means works can be completed more quickly — rather than multiple partial closures over an extended period."

Detour signs will direct traffic around Queenstown Airport in both directions, with the detour expected to take drivers about six minutes.

Access for Emergency Services and residents will remain — they will be escorted through the site by crews.

The Frankton Bus Hub will remain operational.

Sections of the highway will be fully closed, while other sections will be managed to allow residents, Frankton Bus Hub users and Events Centre visitors access at times when these facilities are open.

Some bus routes will use the detour.