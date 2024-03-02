Not down in the mouth about retiring

John Molloy attends to his last patient. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

Having set up his Queenstown dental practice in 1977, John Molloy this Monday pulled pin after 47 years of pulling teeth — and other dental procedures — in the resort.

The 76-year-old’s pictured with his last patient, Arrowtowner Geoff Wilson, who’s been seeing him for about 30 years.

"I didn’t know it was John’s last day and I was his last patient, so it’s quite special, I’m very honoured," Wilson says.

Molloy, who practised upstairs in the Wilkinsons Pharmacy building for 32 years before moving to a new building nearby, had been working three days a week since selling his practice about 18 months ago.

"I always thought, it would be my eyesight or something medical that might make me have to give up, but, you know, you’re not on the planet forever, and I think it’s the right time, and doing it with dignity is a better way to finish."

In his retirement, Molloy says he’ll relish tending his vege garden, possibly read more books and pursue his new hobby, art.

"And I’ve got kids that want to talk to me for an hour-and-a-half — five of them."

Sounds like a full-filling retirement for a dentist.