NZME makes breakfast host redundant

The Hits’ Queenstown breakfast host Craig ‘‘Ferg’’ Ferguson has been made redundant. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Popular Queenstown breakfast radio host Craig ‘‘Ferg’’ Ferguson has had the plug pulled on his long broadcasting career.

The Hits Southern Lakes host has been made redundant by media conglomerate NZME, and his last on-air shift will be on October 4, although he will carry on his weekly sports show on sister station Newstalk ZB.

Ferguson has had almost 20 years with The Hits, following 12 years with locally owned Q92FM.

He said he had been ‘‘a little bit blindsided’’ by NZME’s move.

‘‘It’s come as a little bit of a shock, but I’m not the only person that’s going through it in the media world at the moment,’’ he said.

‘‘For the last 32 years, my role with radio has been about supporting the community and our residents.

‘‘... It’s sad because that support for the community is not going to be there now, but who’s to say it’s a dead duck?’’

Ironically, the value of his role came to the fore just last Friday when he was kept busy broadcasting information about closed roads and schools after a huge snowfall.

‘‘I suppose when you have longevity, you know what the community is all about, and how it functions and ticks.’’

At the same time, Ferguson credits his employer for giving him a long run.

‘‘There’s only breakfast shows in Hawke’s Bay and Dunedin, outside of Jono and Ben in Auckland, and I’m the only one in a small market, you know.

‘‘I was always mindful of being probably the oldest in the company, but I still felt I had a lot to give and I still feel I’ve got a lot to offer.’’

He said his highlights had been supporting people and organisations with fundraising, and getting people on air to feel comfortable ‘‘and have some fun along the way’’.

‘‘The community interaction always rated for me, from primary school kids on Stewart Island [camps] to the senior citizens on Memorial St and everything in between.

‘‘I will never forget the Covid years, as an essential worker, having to come into a deserted town - being so used to a vibrant and upbeat environment, I found that incredibly tough.’’

NZME chief audio officer Jason Winstanley confirmed Ferguson was finishing up on air on October 4.

‘‘He will continue to be an important part of the NZME family, hosting the local Saturday morning sports show on Newstalk ZB, which he has done for almost 20 years.’’

Ferguson is also in his fourth term as a councillor on the Queenstown Lakes District Council, and says he is yet to decide whether he will stand again next year.

His two daughters had been a great support, he added, and he specially singled out his wife, Jo.

‘‘When the girls were born, she was there in the mornings, because I wasn’t - she’s one of the big reasons I’ve been able to do this.’’