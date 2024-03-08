Old church, new life

One of Arrowtown’s oldest churches was full of life last Sunday, as its sesquicentenary was celebrated.

Officially opened on July 6, 1873, 120 people from St John’s Presbyterian Church’s community gathered — some dressed as early settlers — to mark the milestone.

Rev Dr Carlton Johnstone says it was "lovely for the community to gather together to celebrate God’s faithfulness".

Built by early Chinese goldminers, the church was designed by F. W. Burwell, the same architect who designed Queenstown’s historic courthouse.

In 2010, the former Millers Flat Church hall was relocated from Malaghans Rd, near the base of Coronet Peak, to the site as part of a $1million makeover.

Bruce Patton and Alison Mitchell wearing early settler-styled outfits to celebrate Arrowtown’s St John’s Presbyterian Church’s 150th PICTURE: BARRY KELK

Believed to be the second-oldest continually-used Presbyterian church in New Zealand, Johnstone says Sunday’s celebration included prayers and hymns, after which people shared memories and stories about what the church, and their faith, means to them, during a shared lunch.

Along with providing the base for Queenstown charity Baskets of Blessing, through which volunteers prepare meals for those in need using food donated from KiwiHarvest, and others, the church also hosts Sunday school and music classes during the week.

And the congregation’s still in good heart — Johnstone notes the youngest member of the church was born earlier this year, while the oldest is 96.

