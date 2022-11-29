Tuesday, 29 November 2022

One dead, one injured in Crown Range crash

    By Oscar Francis
    One person has died following a crash on the Crown Range Road between Queenstown and Wanaka this afternoon. 

    Another person was airlifted to hospital in a moderate condition.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the two-vehicle crash about 3.20pm.

    The exact site of the crash was not given.

    In an update this evening police said one person died at the scene, while earlier a St John spokesman said one person was airlifted to Lakes District Hospital in a moderate condition.

    Police said the road was closed, and likely remain so for much of the evening.

    The road was closed and motorists were advised to take another route - State Highway 6 via Cromwell.

    An inquiry is under way.

