One dead, one injured in Crown Range crash

One person has died following a crash on the Crown Range Road between Queenstown and Wanaka this afternoon.
Another person was airlifted to hospital in a moderate condition.
A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the two-vehicle crash about 3.20pm.
The exact site of the crash was not given.
In an update this evening police said one person died at the scene, while earlier a St John spokesman said one person was airlifted to Lakes District Hospital in a moderate condition.
Police said the road was closed, and likely remain so for much of the evening.
The road was closed and motorists were advised to take another route - State Highway 6 via Cromwell.
An inquiry is under way.