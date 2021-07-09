One hurt in crash near Queenstown lakefront

Two cars collided in Lake Esplanade, Queenstown. Photo: Matthew Mckew

One person was injured in a crash in Queenstown this afternoon.

The crash between two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Brunswick St and Lake Esplanade about 4pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.

One patient with moderate injuries was taken by ambulance to Lakes District Hospital, near Queenstown, a St John spokesman said.

It is understood the other motorist did not need medical treatment.

A police spokeswoman said roads reopened to traffic about 4.45pm.