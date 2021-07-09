One hurt in crash near Queenstown lakefront

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The crash between two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Brunswick St and Lake Esplanade about 4pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.
One patient with moderate injuries was taken by ambulance to Lakes District Hospital, near Queenstown, a St John spokesman said.
It is understood the other motorist did not need medical treatment.
A police spokeswoman said roads reopened to traffic about 4.45pm.