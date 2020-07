A police spokeswoman said police were contacted at 3.15pm about an incident near Benmore Pl in Glenorchy. Photo: Getty Images/File

A person has reportedly disappeared into water during a fishing trip in Glenorchy.

A police spokeswoman said police were contacted at 3.15pm about an incident near Benmore Pl in Glenorchy.

One person had reportedly gone into the lake while fishing, she said.

"Every support possible has been summoned."

The Coastguard was on their way and a rescue helicopter was on standby.