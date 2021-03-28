Person suffers burns at Queenstown building site

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person suffered from burns at a building under construction in Queenstown this evening.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a call from a member of the public just before 6pm, after the person had fled the building in Potters Hill Dr, Queenstown.
Firefighters put out a small fire at the property.
The person made their own way to the Lakes District Hospital in Frankton, a Fenz spokesman said.
A police spokeswoman said the incident was at a workplace and the person was sent on to Christchurch Hospital.
WorkSafe confirmed it had been notified of an incident in Queenstown.