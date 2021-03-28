Sunday, 28 March 2021

Person suffers burns at Queenstown building site

    By Grant Miller
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    A person suffered from burns at a building under construction in Queenstown this evening.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a call from a member of the public just before 6pm, after the person had fled the building in Potters Hill Dr, Queenstown.

    Firefighters put out a small fire at the property.

    The person made their own way to the Lakes District Hospital in Frankton, a Fenz spokesman said.

    A police spokeswoman said the incident was at a workplace and the person was sent on to Christchurch Hospital.

    WorkSafe confirmed it had been notified of an incident in Queenstown.

