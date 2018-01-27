Pfeiffer spotted in Queenstown with Kiwi director

Hollywood star Michelle Pfeiffer has been spotted holidaying in Queenstown and meeting with Kiwi director Dame Jane Campion.

The 59-year-old actress was seen with her husband, TV producer David E. Kelley, earlier this month.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair were being shown the sights by Campion, who apparently offered the couple a private tour while hiking in the hills near Queenstown with a group of friends.

The group were reportedly staying at a nearby hotel in Glenorchy.

Pfeiffer was also spotted shopping with locals and other tourists in Queenstown.

Her low-key New Zealand holiday comes after her nomination at the recent Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actress in Series, Miniseries or Television Film for her role in Wizard Of Lies.

Unfortunately, she missed out on the accolade, which instead went to Laura Dern for her role in Big Little Lies.