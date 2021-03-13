Plan for large digital billboard opposed

An image of the digital billboard proposed for the side of Queenstown’s Crowne Plaza. The plan has upset some residents. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

A plan to install a 7m high digital billboard on the side of Queenstown’s Crowne Plaza hotel has some locals seeing red.

The 34sq m billboard would display advertising messages aimed at pedestrians and motorists headed westwards along Shotover St.

Running continuously, the messages would change at least every 60 seconds, but not feature flashing images or animation.

The billboard would displace the 11sq m "Crowne Plaza Queenstown" sign, which would be relocated above it.

Among opponents are three longtime locals.

Former councillor Erna Spijkerbosch said, "over the years, various councils, councillors and the community have worked very hard to keep our signage bylaws fairly tight".

"We don’t need to turn [the area] into Times Square or something — it’s the thin edge of the wedge."

Anne Henley called the billboard "a monstrosity".

"It’s dangerous, too, because people driving down there, their eyes are going to be reading it."

Submitter Bert Chandler said it was "an extremely busy" street and the last thing needed was "half a building face like a drive-in movie to take people’s minds off the situation they are in".

He noted every other business "up to this point" had had to obey rules on signage size.

Dean Shaw, director of the company behind the billboard, Bigavision Ltd, said the company had identified the location as a good spot.

"It is a large building, so the size of it isn’t out of context."

In terms of distraction, "we’ve commissioned dozens of reports to ensure we aren’t creating a distraction, and there are mitigating controls put in place that make sure we are abiding by what is industry standard, and that traffic experts deem is safe".

"Since 2012, digital signs have been popping up all over New Zealand, and they have become commonplace to motorists."

Mr Shaw said there was also technology in the screen that sensed ambient brightness and adjusted it accordingly.

His company also offered space for non-profits, he said.

"I would disagree it’s a monstrosity, in fact in most of these cities and towns where we build these, they’re actually beneficial.

"They are generally used to promote a lot of events — if anything, it should help the economy."

Submissions to the Queenstown Lakes District Council close on April 1. — Mountain Scene