Police release name of man killed in Kawarau River crash

Police have released the name of a man who died in a crash near Queenstown on Tuesday.

He was 59-year-old John Robert Howard, of Queenstown.

His body was found in a partly submerged vehicle in the Kawarau River Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Motorists found crash debris near Victoria Flats Bridge in Gibbston Valley just before 7pm on Tuesday.

The police dive squad was called in after Mr Howard's vehicle plunged off State Highway 6 and into the river.

Otago Lakes-Central area commander Inspector Olaf Jensen said the body was found inside the vehicle.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash were continuing.

The coroner had been notified and the vehicle was retrieved.

- Grant Miller