A positively balmy start to winter

Queenstown has had a less than chilly start to winter with its warmest June on record. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Queenstown's just recorded its warmest June on record.

According to internationally-renowned climate scientist Dr Jim Salinger, the mean temperature of 7.2˚C at Queenstown Gardens and 6.2˚C at Queenstown Airport are both 2˚C higher than their 1991-2020 averages.

The Gardens records date back to 1930 and the airport to 1992.

Salinger, who’s currently in the United Kingdom, says the highest temperature at the airport last month was a positively balmy 19.4˚C, recorded on June 19, while there were just 13 nights of 30 when the mercury there dropped below zero.

Queenstown-based Earth Sciences New Zealand climate scientist Gregor Macara says it was New Zealand’s warmest June on average and the Whakatipu’s average temperature of 6˚C was 1.9˚C above the long-term average.

The June 19 maximum temperature was Queenstown’s third-highest June temp on record, while the 85mm rain recorded at Queenstown Airport through the month is "136% of normal", Macara says.

Salinger, meanwhile, notes the UK provisional mean temperature stats highlight the "exceptional nature" of the month.

"England recorded its warmest June on record, with a mean temperature of 17.1˚C, surpassing the previous record set in 2025 and standing nearly 3˚C above the long-term average.

"For the UK, June 2026 provisionally ranks as the second-warmest June on record, behind only June 2023."

Wales, he says, recorded its warmest, while Scotland and Northern Ireland both saw their joint-fourth warmest since June 1884.