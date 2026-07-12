Pink in the Rink returns to arena

Photo: supplied

Raising breast cancer awareness, two local women’s ice hockey teams of 10 will battle it out in a social game at the Queenstown Ice Arena next Thursday at 6.15pm.

The ‘Pink in the Rink’ game, with players wearing ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ tops in either pink and black or pink and white to distinguish the teams, has been organised again by Rebecca Dobson.

From left, she’s pictured along with other Arrowtown-based players Gabby Mills, Emma Ahvenniemi and Charlotte Stevenson.

"One of our local women is going through her own journey with breast cancer so it sparked the idea it was a great time to bring back the ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ game" — the last game was more than 10 years ago.

Dobson says entry is free with spectators wearing pink getting discounted drinks.

"Everyone’s taking money from everybody right now, and I just want people to come down and support the cause."