Light comp

Arrowtown’s Post Office has been named the inaugural winner of the village’s ‘Light Up to Linger Longer’ winter window displays. The competition, launched by the Arrowtown Promotion and Business Association and supported by Swiftsure, Mora Wines & Artisan Kitchen, Rifters Gin, Dorothy Browns and Aosta, encouraged businesses to brighten their shopfronts and create a warm, welcoming winter atmosphere and help visitors to "linger longer". The Fork and Tap came in second place, while Golden Fleece and Ray White Arrowtown were joint third place-getters.