Power still out for hundreds

Heavy snow has blanketed Central Otago today. Photo: Supplied

Energy company Aurora are warning hundreds of people across Central Otago that they may remain without power overnight.

Difficult conditions casued by heavy snowfall acorss the region are hampering efforts at resotring electricity to almost 1500 people in the area.

Auroa spokeswoman Karen Melville has told those who rely on medical treatment in the affected areas to contact their service provider and to ring 111 in the case of any immediate health problems.

Line crews are continuing to work in Arrowtown, Dalefield, Queenstown and Frankton to repair faults caused by the heavy snowload on trees and branches.

The worst affected areas are Fernhill, Dalefield, Glenorchy as well as Lake Hayes and the Gibbston Valley.

Power has so far been restored to 3000 customers throughout the course of the day.