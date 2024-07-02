Pregnant crash victim 'a breath of fresh air'

A memorial has been established at the scene of a crash between Queenstown and Arrowtown, where Simran Shiuagani Mala, her unborn baby and Jamie Pitman died on Thursday. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

A mother-to-be killed in a car crash last week near Queenstown has been remembered as a "breath of fresh air" who loved people, dancing and adventures.

Simran Shiuagani Mala, 25, and Jamie William Pitman, 35, both of Frankton, were killed in two-vehicle collision in Malaghans Rd, between Dalefield Rd and the Waikaka Church, about 10pm last Thursday.

It is understood Ms Mala was preparing to welcome a baby in October.

A memorial has since been established at the scene of the crash, including a teddy bear attached to butterfly wings and a pair of pink baby boots.

Five other people were injured in the crash, which also involved a Millbrook Resort shuttle.

They were transported to Lakes District Hospital, where one was treated for moderate injuries and four for minor injuries.

It is understood the Millbrook shuttle was heading towards Arrowtown and the other vehicle may have lost control.

Tina Bonsu-Maro, who met Ms Mala through church in Auckland several years ago, said she was "always the life of the party", loved dancing and was "bubbly and cheerful".

"Everyone who knew her is in shock about the death.

"I thought she was just a breath of fresh air; she was so kind to everyone she met.

"If someone was feeling down, she would always bring things back to life", she said.

Another friend, who declined to be named, understood Ms Mala moved to Queenstown about two years ago and lived with Mr Pitman.

"It has been really difficult to process what’s happened", she said.

"Simran loved people and loved adventures."

Simran Mala.

Jamie Pitman. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

In a tribute on Facebook, one woman sent condolences to Mr Pitman and Ms Mala’s whanau, "and our unborn pepi".

Mr Pitman’s father, Brent Cook, said he would miss phone catch-ups with his son — "though our conversations were brief, they were conversations with purpose and meaning", commenting he would value them for a lifetime.

"RIP, son, love you and will miss you, love dad."

When Ms Mala lived in Auckland, she attended the Indian Christian Life Church.

Pastor Moses Singh said Ms Mala was a talented dancer and choreographer.

"She was just a really happy person", Mr Singh said.

"This is sad news; we hope her friends and family are getting the support they need."

In a statement, police said investigations were ongoing.