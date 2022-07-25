Public praised for alerting police about driver

A 23-year-old man will appear in the Queenstown District Court on August 1 after being caught driving with a breath alcohol level more than four times the legal limit in the resort early on Friday.

Police praised members of the public who alerted them after observing the intoxicated man driving out of a Frankton Rd petrol station about 4.20am.

Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson, of Queenstown, said police saw the vehicle weaving through roadworks on the outskirts of the CBD, but the driver failed to stop.

The vehicle was located a short time later in Queenstown’s CBD.

The driver was breath-tested and returned a result of 1184mcg — the legal limit is 250mcg.

Otago Lakes Central Area acting road police manager Sergeant Bruce Martin said the driver was arrested and charged with drink-driving and failing to stop.

His vehicle was impounded.

"If you're thinking of drinking, think about how you're getting home safely," Sgt Martin said.

"Grab a cab or get a designated driver, and help get everyone home safe.

"You can expect our officers to be out in force any time, anywhere, to deter unsafe driving behaviour."

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man was locked up and charged with three Queenstown burglaries on Thursday.

The spate of burglaries occurred across the Wakatipu — in Arrowtown, Shotover Country, and Jack’s Point — over the past month. Snr Sgt Wilkinson said in each instance it appeared someone was entering vacant houses and staying for periods of time.

He said the alleged offender was clearly sleeping at the residences, using the facilities, and then taking items before moving on to another place.

The man, who has no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

-- lucy.wormald@odt.co.nz