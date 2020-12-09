Q'town drug bust: 6 arrested, $125k of MDMA seized

Cash and drugs seized in Queenstown. Photo: Supplied

Six people have been arrested after several search warrants were executed by police during a drug bust in the Queenstown-Lakes area today.

Acting area commander Otago Lakes Central Senior Sergeant Paula Enoka said about 30 staff were involved with the operation which targeted the supply of MDMA in the region.

"High levels of MDMA have been detected in the Queenstown water supply, and local bar owners have noticed the effect drug use was having on their establishments and were worried about the safety of their patrons. "

Police this morning arrested six individuals after executing the searches in relation to the supply of class A, B and C drugs, Snr Sgt Enoka said.

Today’s arrests included:

A 24-year-old woman facing two charges of supplying class B drugs, as well as supplying cannabis and possession of cannabis for supply.

A 26-year-old man charged with supplying class A cocaine, supplying class B MDMA and possession for supply of cannabis.

A 25-year-old woman charged with supplying Class A cocaine.

A 28-year-old man charged with supplying Class A cocaine.

A 21-year-old man charged with supplying class B MDMA.

A 32-year-old man charged with supplying class A cocaine and offering to supply Class A.

Police seized in excess of 2400 MDMA pills with a street value of approximately $125,000, as well as LSD tabs, cannabis and more than $5000 in cash, she said.

"Of additional concern is that several of the drugs seized by police and tested have come back as being made up of different substances than those they are being sold as, putting those who choose to take them at additional risk.

"It is important to remember that illicit drugs are generally manufactured and/or imported by people who put profit above all else and do not consider the health and well-being of users.

"We are aware that we are moving into the summer season and there will be others who think they can carry out these illicit activities here, but they should be aware that they will be targeted by police.

"If you have any information which can help prevent offending and reduce the harm caused by illicit drugs you can report to Police on 105, or provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"We encourage anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681."