Cricket club celebrates standouts

A host of local cricketers have been recognised during last Friday’s Queenstown Cricket Club awards.

In the seniors, Mandeep Dhaliwal won the ‘Coronet bat’ and was also awarded the Joe O’Connell Medal for his contribution to the senior club and work off the field co-ordinating senior cricket.

The ‘senior Coronet bowl’ award went to Mintu Singh, while ‘senior Remarkables bat and bowl’ awards went to Jason McGirr and Dev Singh, respectively — those same awards for Wakatipu went to Liam Clarke and Conor Clarke, respectively.

The T20 winning team was Hanley’s Farm, who beat Frankton Kings in the final, while the T20 batter award was given to Charanjeet Singh, and the T20 bowler went to Jaskirat Dhaliwal.

Joining the 100-run club are Aditya Rangwani (140 not out against Cromwell on January 31) and McGirr (152 against Maniototo on February 21), while two players were recognised, twice each, for five-wicket bags — Mintu Singh (five for 24 against Maniototo in November, and six for 33 against the same team in March) and Ravindu Dhananjaya (five for 21 against Maniototo in November and six for eight against Queenstown Remarkables in December).

It has also been a huge season for Queenstown Cricket Club player honours — Mason Clarke has been selected for the Otago Volts, NZ Development, Otago under-19 and New Zealand U19 sides; Hugo Bogue’s gained selection for Otago U19, Otago A, Otago Districts and NZ U19; Abby Fookes got the call-up for Otago A and Otago U19, while Honor Gilbert was selected for Otago U19 and Otago U17.

Also selected for Otago U17 was Kara Trounce. Toby Gallie was selected for the men’s Otago U17 side, Kevin Loggenberg was selected for Otago Districts and Toby Hart for Otago Districts, NZ Development and Otago Volts.

Meanwhile, nine Queenstowners were selected for the Hawke Cup squad — they are Hugo, Mason, Toby Gallie, Toby Hart, Loggenberg, Matthew Langford, Jack Trounce, Sukhdev Singh and Cam Jackson.

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz