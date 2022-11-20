Queenstown to host one-stop vaccine pop-up

Health providers are teaming up next week to provide a free two-day immunisation event at the Queenstown Events Centre.

Run in partnership between Te Whatu Ora - Southern and six local providers, the event will see free vaccines available to protect against Covid-19, influenza, tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough, human papillomavirus (HPV), and measles, mumps and rubella (MMR).

Everyone who receives a vax will go into a draw for gift baskets and food and fuel vouchers.

Te Whatu Ora - Southern Covid-19 manager Susan Moore says Queenstown’s got a high rate of visitors and migrant workers and, with borders now open, there’s an in creased risk of serious illnesses, including measles, circulating.

‘‘Vaccinations are our best defence against severe illness, and the more of us who stay well, the less disruption we will see on our businesses, community and healthcare services.”

Vaccine eligibility criteria vary by vaccine type, but the vax team will be able to check what residents are eligible for, and discuss options on the days.

Alternatively, people can check eligibility in advance here

Moore says immunisations for under-5s won’t be available at the pop-up clinic, but can be discussed with staff there and a plan made with families if they don’t have a GP.

The clinic is being held this coming Tuesday, from 2pm till 8pm, and Wednesday, from 8.30am till 2pm, in the Events Centre’s upstairs meeting room.