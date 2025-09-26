Weed it and reap at flower show

Arrowtown Horticultural Society president Mary Phillips pictured at last year’s Arrowtown Spring Flower Show with a Magnolia grandiflora, entered by Queenstown’s council, which won first prize in the single bloom or stem. PHOTO: ODT FILES

It's shaping up to be a spring spectacular — even if the weather hasn’t exactly got the memo yet.

This Friday and Saturday the Arrowtown Horticultural Society’s hosting the 102nd Spring Flower Show at Arrowtown’s Athenaeum Hall, and president Mary Phillips is encouraging those who haven’t entered before to join in the fun.

Along with daffodils and cut flowers, there are also categories this year for floral art (ikebana-inspired spring arrangements, foraged weeds and wildflowers and flowering bulbs in a container), handicraft (beanie or bucket hats), handcrafted pottery planter, with a plant, and a baking category — themed ‘spring’ — to be judged on decoration and taste.

Children’s categories this year are baking, decorated rock critters, and floral art, varying from a ‘fairy sand garden of spring flowers’ on paper plates to posies of spring flowers in a decorated jar or container and art pictures, as well as a ‘free choice’ section for preschoolers.

The youngest entrants got a helping hand yesterday with the first-ever children’s workshop, which was open to all preschool and primary-aged children to prepare.

There’s also a special kids’ photography section, themed ‘floral beauty’, with an open photography category for anyone over the age of 18. Entries have to be A4 sized and dropped off at the Lakes District Museum by 5pm tonight. They’ll all be displayed at the hall for the duration of this year’s show.

Additionally, there’ll be a plant stall on hand for anyone to purchase local seeds, plants and bunches of fresh flowers, a White Elephant stall and a raffle, while there’s also a festive floral wreath demonstration from 11am on Saturday, and a line dancing performance at 1pm.

All entries aside from photography have to be dropped off at the Athenaeum Hall between 2pm and 7pm today.

Winners will be announced tomorrow.

Entry to the show costs $5 per adult, children go free. Morning and afternoon tea is available ($8 for adults, $2 for kids) in the hall.

The show is open to the public from noon till 5pm tomorrow, and from 10am till 4pm on Saturday.

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz