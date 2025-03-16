Queenstown hot pools full steam ahead

An artist’s impression of NZ’s first floating sauna, Thermae by Aluume. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

An Australian entrepreneur and engineer’s taking the plunge in Queenstown this year with two hot pools facilities geared towards the growing health and wellness market.

Tim McMahon’s Aluume Wellness has just received resource consent for New Zealand’s first floating sauna and plunge experience at Queenstown Marina called ‘Thermae by Aluume’.

At the same time he’s preparing to open a hot pools complex surrounding Queenstown Mini Golf, in Brecon St above the CBD, called ‘Bathe by Aluume’.

Developer Tim McMahon.

For both ‘aluume’ operations — ‘aluume’ being a mix of ‘allure’ and ‘illuminate’ — McMahon’s landlord is United States-based entrepreneur Iraj Barabi, who owns a Queenstown holiday home.

Billed as a "luxury wellness experience", Thermae by Aluume will utilise a pop-up floating structure in the breakwater of the marina that’ll be attached to existing mooring poles at the end of Pier C.

It’ll comprise two electrically-powered saunas, each with capacity for six people, and a plunge pool experience using Lake Whakatipu’s fresh water.

"Contrast therapy and sauna experiences are growing rapidly in popularity in the pursuit of health and wellbeing," McMahon says.

"We’ve definitely drawn inspiration from Scandinavia, but we’ve worked closely with local architects Hyndman Taylor to create some quite unique, distinct and iconic architecture."

The curved roof’s designed to mimic the hull of a boat, the curvilinear breakwater and the Remarkables mountains.

McMahon’s aware of plans for other local hot pools complexes — one proposed for Queenstown Bay, backed by NZ media personality Dominic Bowden, is also a floating sauna experience.

"I think it’s evident there’s demand in the market for it and we’re thrilled now to be the first mover," he says.

"And I think what we’re offering is distinct from the other projects that are coming online.

"Design-led, architecturally focused and accessible for everyone is the primary objective for us."

McMahon’s hoping the attraction will open by the end of this year or early next year, and says if possible he’ll employ the same builder for both complexes.

He’s aiming to put a ticket booth for both attractions at Steamer Wharf downtown.

"We intend to do packages where guests will go to both experiences."

He’s also exploring options to ferry guests from Queenstown Bay to avoid Frankton Rd traffic.

There’ll also be an office and ticketing outlet at the marina.

"The marina precinct is becoming more lively every day, and we feel lucky to be able to have our base there."

Once both are up and running, McMahon’s anticipating he’ll employ about 15 staff.

An artist’s impression of Tim McMahon’s Brecon St hot pools complex, Bathe by Aluume.

Tim McMahon hopes the first stage of his consented hot pools around Queenstown Mini Golf will open in time for winter.

This will comprise five small pools — each fitting up to four people — and a communal pool.

Stage two then follows with another six pools, while a "more substantial" third stage might follow next year.

"Some of the pools will be able to see all the way out to Coronet Peak, Skyline gondola and the Remarkables."

McMahon says the landowner had concepts drawn up for a few different activities, "and the hot pools idea couldn’t be resisted".

"Then, with the complementary nature of the hot pools with our marina spa, it kind of made sense for us to go up there as well."

Work on the first stage will start in the next month or so, he adds.