Queenstown leaves mark in Sydney

Alex Lehours’ mural on a wall in Surry Hills, Sydney. Photo: Billy Zammit

A few months after an Aussie put his mark on a wall in Queenstown, the resort’s put its stamp on a wall across the ditch.

Street artist Alex Lehours was commissioned by Destination Queenstown to take over a wall in Surry Hills, Sydney, and created the eye-catching ‘Take Me to Queenstown’ mural last week.

Lehours’ piece features a woman who’s conjured up a dream of the resort, which includes the TSS Earnslaw, snow-capped mountains, a snowboarder and a plug for NZSki-owned skifield the Remarkables.

He says he wanted to create something that “evoked the energy, vibrance and beauty of this magical New Zealand town”.

It also includes the hashtag #TakeMeToQueenstown – DQ’s running a photo comp inviting Aussies to strike a “snowflake pose” and post it to Instagram using the hashtag to win a ski trip for two to the Wakatipu.

DQ’s brand and marketing boss Diana Mendes says they partnered with former Queenstowner Chris Skyner’s agency, Authority Creative.

“It was just our little way of adding colour to an otherwise gloomy season and invite them to escape the winter city blues.”