Queenstown lifts state of emergency

Workers clean up debris in central Queenstown yesterday. Photo: Rhyva van Onselen

The state of local emergency in Queenstown, originally declared on Friday morning after a severe weather event, has been lifted. However, the emergency operation centre will continue to operate and some restrictions will remain in place to protect public safety as the focus turns to recovery.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers told ODT Online in a statement “I am now terminating the state of local emergency with regard to Queenstown.”

There remains no public access to Queenstown Cemetery or Ben Lomond Reserve for safety reasons. QLDC’s Parks and Reserves team continues to liaise closely with religious groups and iwi in order to provide updates to those concerned about loved ones’ graves, the statement said.

All roads and streets in the centre of Queenstown have reopened with the exception of Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd between One Mile roundabout and Sunshine Bay. A detour is available via Fernhill Rd.

Elsewhere in the district Paradise Road, SH6 between Makarora and Haast, and Mount Aspiring Rd at Glenfinnan Bluffs all remain closed.

Some tracks, trails and reserves across the district also remain fully or partially closed.

The Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty is visiting the resort today.